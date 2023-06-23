Three Fresh Faces Join Colorado Public Radio Board

Colorado Public Radio has announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Nelson Hioe, Deidre Johnson, and Sarah Shrader.

Hioe is a co-founder of Raith Capital Partners, Johnson is the CEO of the Center for African American Health, and Shrader is the owner of Bonsai Design. The three members began their term at the end of the board’s annual meeting.

In addition to the board of directors, Colorado Public Radio’s Community Advisory Board has welcomed eight new members: Wisdom Amouzou, Aja Black, Stephen Brackett, R. Alan Brooks, Gina Fernandez Gardner, Bryan Fleming, Caitlin Murray, and River Wharton. The Community Advisory Board assists in ensuring that CPR meets the educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves. The former chair’s term has ended, and Maria Giordano has been elected as the new chair of the Community Advisory Board.

“These new members are great additions to our board,” said Board Chair Brad Greenwald. “They each bring a wealth of professional and personal experience to CPR, and I’m thrilled to have them contribute to our efforts to realize CPR’s mission.”