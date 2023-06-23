Catskills WVOS-AM Adds FM Signals In All-News Flip

Bold Gold Media Group New York is preparing for the June 26 flip of WVOS-AM from Classic Hits to Catskills News Talk. The Sullivan County station is also adding two new local FM frequencies, 92.5 and 94.9. WVOS, which recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary, will be known as the Voice of Sullivan and the Catskills.

The station will feature the long-running Sullivan County morning show Ciliberto & Friends, hosted by Paul Ciliberto, but will also offer expanded local news coverage in other dayparts.

Bold Gold NY GM Dawn Ciorciari said, “Taking a legacy AM Radio Station, and re-imagining it into an additional radio format in a local market is an exciting expansion of Bold Gold’s local broadcast portfolio, and is a testament to an incredible team of local broadcast professionals, a supportive community, and the importance that local radio continues to have to provide local news, talk, and information.”

“As both a radio personality and News Director for the past 43 years, a large part associated with the ‘Voice of Sullivan,’ I am honored to be a part of this historic addition to the Sullivan County media landscape,” added Catskills News Director Mike Sakell. “I am also excited for the opportunity to expand on the information services available to the community including local news, interviews and unique features.”