PMJA Editor Corps Gets New Extension From CPB

The Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps, which provides short-term editing support to local public media newsrooms, will resume its services thanks to a two-year, $100,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Initially launched as an emergency response during the pandemic, the Editor Corps expanded to assist with special projects and breaking news. Under the new sustainability plan, stations will contribute a portion of the cost of the editorial assistance on a sliding scale, while CPB and other funders will cover the remaining expenses. PMJA will work to make the program more accessible, promote it, and seek additional funding.

“The PMJA Editor Corps has become a vital resource to public media newsrooms, especially at small and rural stations that provide trusted local news,” said CPB VP of Journalism Joy Lin. “CPB recognizes that public media stations are filling vital community information gaps with increased local news coverage, even as they continue to manage resource constraints. We’re pleased to continue to support this program, which delivers immediate help where it is most urgent and ensures that public media newsrooms have the resources necessary to uphold journalism’s highest editorial standards.”

“PMJA couldn’t be more pleased that CPB has agreed to continue our partnership for the PMJA Editor Corps,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “We know that good editing is a critical need for all journalism, and are glad to be able to provide experienced editorial support when it’s most needed. With this new funding, the PMJA Editor Corps will move toward becoming a sustainable service for public media.”