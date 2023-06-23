SiriusXM Celebrates Shinedown This Weekend

Shinedown’s debut studio album, Leave A Whisper, recently reached its 20th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Shinedown’s frontman, Brent Smith, will host a special takeover on SiriusXM Turbo from June 23-25.

He will share stories about Leave A Whisper and play his favorite hard-rock music from the ’90s and ’00s. The album achieved platinum certification in 2005 and featured notable singles such as “Fly from the Inside,” “45,” “Burning Bright,” and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”

This isn’t the band’s first collaboration with SiriusXM. In 2022, Shinedown performed an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers, featuring songs from their latest album, “Planet Zero,” as well as past hits. This event led to the creation of the limited-edition Shinedown Radio channel on SiriusXM, which delved into the band’s two-decade history and musical influences.