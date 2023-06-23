Alan Freed Musical Brings Elvis Duran Show To Broadway

Members of the Elvis Duran Show recently attended the premiere of Rock & Roll Man, a biomusical based on the life of radio talent Alan Freed, who popularized the Rock & Roll format. The production officially opened on June 21 at New World Stages’ Stage 3 after beginning previews on June 3. The show features a score with hits from iconic artists like Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, and more, as well as original songs by Gary Kupper.

Broadway star Constantine Maroulis leads the cast as Alan Freed, joined by Joe Pantoliano as Leo Mintz and Morris Levy, Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover, and others. The musical takes place on the last day of Freed’s life, as a fever dream brings together key figures from his career.

The Elvis Duran Show‘s consensus? “If you’re in radio, you must see this show,” commented Jones, Marino and Katz.