Dash Across Town Gives Chicago’s B96 New PM Drive

Audacy Chicago has revealed the addition of Dash, AKA Jordan Orman-Weiss, to afternoons on B96 (WBBM). Dash comes to B96 across town from Hubbard Chicago’s WTMX, where he spent the last three years hosting nights. Prior to that, he worked as a Social Media Manager for Second City and served as on-air talent and Producer for WSHE-FM in Chicago.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Dash to the B96 family,” said Molly Cruz, Brand Manager, B96. “As a lifelong Chicagoan, Dash has an authentic love for his city and a deep appreciation of the legendary B96. This new chapter feels like a perfect fit.”

“When my mother would let us take control of the radio dial growing up, we would always spin it down to B96,” said Dash. “It was and still is the cool station. To be from Chicago and now get an afternoon show on a station I’ve grown up loving – I’m living my dream. Under the leadership and talent that are Molly Cruz and Greg Solk, I know we can create an electric afternoon show listeners won’t want to miss!”