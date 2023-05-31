Silverfish Fills Two Roles Ahead Of Thomas Departure

Silverfish Media, the Nashville production company behind The Big D and Bubba Show, has announced a promotion and a new addition ahead of the departure of President Patrick Thomas. The first involves raising Jessica “Carsen” Humphreville to the position of Director of Operations and Programming. Humphreville has been with Silverfish Media since 2016, previously serving as simply Director of Programming. Humphreville is also a co-host on Big D and Bubba.

Additionally, Silverfish Media announced Jonathan Shaffer will join as the company’s Operations Manager and Executive Producer of The Big D and Bubba Show. Shaffer moves from Cumulus Nashville, where he was the morning show producer for WGFX. Prior to that, he served as the Program Director of WSM-AM.