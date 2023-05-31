Audible Exclusive Keeps Audiences ‘Brutally Informed’

Digital media company Brut. and podcast studio Paradiso Media have launched a new weekly podcast series called Brutally Informed, exclusively on Audible. The show, hosted by journalists Jared Marcelle, Rheya Spigner, and Noah Jones, provides insights on a wide range of topics, including current affairs, culture, and societal issues.

Each 15-minute episode features original interviews and investigative reporting. The podcast is the first English-language collaboration between Paradiso and Brut., who have previously worked together on successful French-language podcasts.

“Brut. has always aimed to spark conversation” said Brut. US Head of Brand Carly Figueroa. “With Brutally Informed, we wanted to create a nonpartisan immersive experience that challenges conventional narratives and fosters a deeper understanding of today’s headlines and trends.”

Emi Norris, Paradiso Media’s US Managing Director, said, “This podcast represents our joint dedication to thought-provoking, global storytelling that empowers listeners to stay informed and engaged with the world around them.”