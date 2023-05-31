PodX Adds Listen Production Studios To Brand

UK-based podcast and radio production company Listen has been acquired by global podcast group PodX. The acquisition is the latest in PodX’s portfolio of podcast studios worldwide. Listen will continue to be managed by its existing team and operate from its current offices.

PodX Group will provide financing, business development support, and internationalization opportunities to emerging podcast producers and creators. PodX was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Patrick Svensk, Staffan Rosell, and Fredrik Said, with Swedish investment group Qarlbo AB as its main shareholder and financier.

Listen’s Managing Director Josh Adley said, “When we launched in September 2019, we set out to be the UK’s leader in radio and podcast production – and we’ve achieved this. Not only have we consistently grown turnover year on year, we’ve specifically grown our podcast business by more than 250% and been at the forefront of the industry’s move into video and social.

“The beating heart of Listen is our obsession with producing premium content and a desire to move at pace and stay ahead of change. We know there is a huge opportunity for us internationally and this is precisely what PodX can support us with.”