Adam McKay Follows Celeb Deaths To Podcast Sequel

Academy Award-winner Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries and Sony Music Entertainment have announced a new sequel podcast series called Death on the Lot. Hosted by McKay, the eight-episode series will explore the untimely deaths of major stars in 1940s and 1950s Hollywood. Death on the Lot follows McKay’s previous acclaimed podcast Death at the Wing, which examined the intersection of basketball, politics, and socioeconomics in the 1980s.

The series will be available starting June 1. McKay and his team conducted interviews with experts, journalists, and Hollywood insiders, including Ron Howard, James Cromwell, and Lee Grant. The series is executive produced by McKay, Clare Slaughter, Harry Nelson, and Jody Avirgan, with Brian Steele and Hadley Meares as writers.

Adam McKay says “Death at the Wing was one of the most satisfying and fascinating projects I’ve ever personally been a part of. It combined a real-life murder mystery, history, and incredible personal stories to paint a truly unique portrait of the 1980s. Now we’re looking at the ’40s and ’50s through the lens of a spate of tragic and bizarre deaths in Hollywood.”