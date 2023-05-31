Iovine Leaves iHeart, Rebrands To ‘Live From Bed’

Jade Iovine has independently relaunched her podcast, formerly known as Tell Me About It, now called Live From Bed. The podcast embraces vulnerability and tackles existential dread, mishaps, and social anxiety in a humorous and relatable way. The podcast had formerly been a part of the iHeartPodcasts network.

Iovine and her guests engage in candid conversations about secrets, failures, and embarrassing moments that keep us up at night. The show aims to create a sense of camaraderie by delving into relatable struggles without offering advice or claiming to have all the answers. New episodes of Live From Bed will be released every Tuesday.