Weekend Changes Coming For Boston NPR WBUR

Boston’s NPR member, WBUR, is introducing a new weekend programming lineup starting June 3. In changing the schedule, WBUR hopes to accommodate changing listener wants and enhance storytelling connections. The changes bring new voices to the airwaves, such as Latino USA airing on Sundays, while also ensuring that listener favorites find more favorable time slots.

The revised broadcast schedule includes Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! now airing on Saturdays and Sundays. After a hiatus, The Moth Radio Hour is returning on Saturdays. Sunday also features new time slots for The New Yorker Radio Hour, This American Life, On The Media, Radiolab, and Freakonomics Radio.

With the changes, Marsh Chapel’s interdenominational worship service, a long-standing tradition on WBUR, will transition to a live-streaming format on wbur.org. Listeners can now watch or listen to the service every Sunday at 11a ET.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new weekend schedule just in time for summer, when we know people are eager for storytelling on the weekends,” said WBUR Chief Content Officer Victor Hernandez. “As part of these changes, we are delighted to introduce new voices to our airwaves, such as Latino USA, now airing on Sundays at 8p, while also ensuring that listener favorites find a new home in more favorable time slots.”