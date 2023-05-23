Hunter Retiring From Puget Sound Radio This Summer

Longtime Seattle-area radio personality Tim Hunter has announced his impending retirement from broadcasting. Hunter will be stepping away from his daily radio show on North Sound Media’s KRKO in Everett, WA later this summer.

He got his first radio gig during his time at the University of Washington, and in the decades since he has since had a successful career across the state. In 2018, he took over the morning show on KRKO when the station transitioned from FOX Sports to Classic Hits. Although Tim expressed his regret in having to trim the daily morning show from his routine, he remains grateful to the staff for the opportunity to work with them over the past five years.

Hunter will remain on the air for a few more months while KRKO searches for a new morning show host. North Shore Media welcomes applications from interested individuals here.