NAB and FCC Respond To Gomez Nomination

After President Joe Biden’s Monday nomination of telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez for FCC Commissioner, response flooded in from around Washington DC. Many praised her career, as well as the President’s pick of a Latina to have a seat on the Commission.

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued the following statement today following President Biden’s announcement that he intends to nominate Anna Gomez to serve as FCC Commissioner and to re-nominate Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr to serve additional five-year terms as FCC Commissioners:

“I congratulate Anna Gomez on her nomination to serve as FCC Commissioner. She brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. I wish her all the best during the confirmation process.

National Association of Broadcasters President Curtis LeGeyt also congratulated Gomez on the nomination, saying, “Ms. Gomez possesses a wealth of experience in media and telecommunications, most notably from her service as acting administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration during the nation’s transition to digital television.” The NAB played a key role in sinking the previous nominee Gigi Sohn’s confirmation hopes, but LeGeyt expressed hopes for a better outcome with Gomez. “We applaud the Biden Administration’s ongoing commitment to diversity and are eager to work with all the Commissioners on policies that better enable the broadcast industry to reflect the diverse communities we serve. NAB looks forward to the confirmation process and learning more about Ms. Gomez’s commitment to the critical services local television and radio stations provide to their communities.” Re-nominated FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “I want to extend my congratulations to Anna Gomez on her nomination by President Biden to serve on the Commission. Ms. Gomez’s career demonstrates a longstanding commitment to public service—from her leadership in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to her previous service as staff counsel in the U.S. Senate and roles at the FCC, White House, and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). I would welcome the chance to work together as colleagues on policies that will protect consumers and promote the interests of all Americans.”