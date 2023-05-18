Goldy and WFNC Food Drive Fights Hunger

A Cumulus Media Fayetteville, NC station did its part to stamp out food insecurity in its community on Saturday the 13th. News Talk 640 (WFNC) morning show, Good Morning Fayetteville With Goldy, organized a successful food drive and live broadcast with the US Postal Service. The event collected a total of 15,780 pounds of non-perishable food items for Fayetteville’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

The show’s host, Jeff “Goldy” Goldberg, welcomed guests from the U.S. Postal Service, Second Harvest Food Bank, and local politicians to raise awareness and support in the fight against food insecurity. The campaign was held in collaboration with the USPS Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. WFNC has plans for a fall radiothon and food drive at a different location, which will be announced later.

Goldberg said, “In a county where one out of every four children is food insecure and with the school year ending soon, it was more important than ever to make sure Second Harvest Food Bank was stocked up. Thanks to all our wonderful listeners for showing up and donating almost 16,000 pounds of food!”