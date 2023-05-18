April 2023’s Most Downloaded Podcasts In The US

Digital audio services provider Triton Digital has released its US Podcast Ranker for the April 2023 reporting period. The SiriusXM Podcast Network maintained its position as the top sales network, followed by NPR and Audacy Podcast Network.
The Most Downloaded Podcasts of April 2023
- NPR News Now – NPR
- Crime Junkie – Audiochuck
- Up First – NPR
- The Ben Shapiro Show – Cumulus Podcast Network
- Dateline NBC – NBCUniversal News Group
- Morbid – Wondery
- The Dan Bongino Show – Cumulus Podcast Network
- Fresh Air – NPR
- My Favorite Murder – Wondery
- SmartLess – Wondery
Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified to comply with the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.