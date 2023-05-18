Radio Responds To The AM For Every Vehicle Act

In a historic move for both AM radio and radio in the dashboard, the AM For Every Vehicle Act was introduced to both houses of US Congress on Thursday. The bipartisan act, presented in the Senate by Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Ted Cruz, would legally require automakers to include AM radio receivers in all makes and models without any extra fees.

How is the industry responding to the news? Radio Ink reached out to the band’s revenue leaders and more in the fight for AM about the AM For Every Vehicle Act.

Americans Are Angry

Red Apple Media and 77 WABC owner John Catsimatidis has been one of the most outspoken voices for AM’s preservation, even getting former Vice President Mike Pence to record a PSA in support of AM. Catsimatidis told Radio Ink, “Americans, by and large, are angry – they love their AM Radio. The automakers are being greedy and endangering American lives. I believe they plan to charge a monthly fee for access to radio.

Radio has always been free, and it needs to remain free. About 82 million people across the country listen to AM radio, and when an emergency hits radio is vital to keeping the public safe. Eliminating AM Radio from cars is a national security problem! If the electric grid goes down, everything goes down, except for free, over-the-air, broadcast radio. I applaud our Senators and members of Congress, who are working in unison to protect American citizens with the AM For Every Vehicle Act.”

AM Saves Lives

Craig Schwalb is Brand Manager and News Director for Newsradio 780 WBBM-AM. The Audacy Chicago station is consistently one of US radio’s top ten highest revenue stations. In 2022, BIA placed WBBM ninth with $32 million in revenue.

“Any broadcaster who has covered a natural disaster knows what it means to receive a call from an AM radio listener saying that their life was saved because they had a radio. Everyone, regardless of their income or social status, should have the ability to feel safe and connected. Getting vital information to millions of listeners is what AM radio does every day without a membership fee or paywall.”

Iconic Part Of American Life

Cox Media Group’s 95.5 WSB Radio in Atlanta is another industry revenue leader, at number ten with $31.575 million in 2022. VP and General Manager Jaleigh Long said, “For over 100 years, AM radio has been an iconic part of American life and culture and an indispensable source for breaking local news, life-saving information, and compelling entertainment. We applaud this bipartisan group of lawmakers for introducing such an important piece of legislation.”

It Transcends Politics

Bryan Broadcasting VP/General Manager Ben Downs commented, “When Senators like Cruz and Markey cosponsor a bill, you know it transcends politics. The safety concerns of the American people do rise above politics. The receiver manufacturers have ignored the place AM holds in emergency alerting, to say nothing of AM’s place in specialized, community, programming.

Ford said that only 5% of listening was to AM according to data ‘pulled from internet-connected vehicles.’ I believe this is a tip-off why this issue came about so suddenly. I’m not sure that people who listen freely to their car radio will be comfortable with their listening choices being reported back to Detroit. With an in-dash radio like we have, listening remains private.

Most listening is done in the car and removing easy access will put people and the stations they depend on in an at-risk position. When our stations are diminished, so are the communities we serve.

I’m grateful the members who are sponsoring this bill in Congress recognize what will be lost when AM is lost to our communities and our Emergency Alert System.”

Radio Ink will continue to monitor and cover the industry and political reaction to the AM For Every Vehicle Act.