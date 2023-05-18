New Bridgerton Podcast? Long Live The Queen

iHeartPodcasts and Shondaland Audio have launched a companion podcast to the upcoming prequel series. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Official Podcast will be hosted by Gabrielle Collins, who previously hosted Bridgerton: The Official Podcast.

This new podcast explores the cast and creative minds behind Queen Charlotte, providing behind-the-scenes details and insights for devoted fans. The podcast features interviews with writer and creator Shonda Rhimes, executive producer and series director Tom Verica, and actors India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, and Arsema Thomas. New episodes will be available on Thursdays on all major platforms.