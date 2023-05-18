Audacy Milwaukee On Mission To End Breast Cancer

Audacy Milwaukee has partnered with the nonprofit breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen to become the official radio media sponsor of the organization’s Wisconsin division. On specific days each month, the stations will promote healthy lifestyle behaviors and proactive risk reduction techniques.

The program will also address equitable access to breast cancer services and closing the gap in outcomes for black women. The partnership includes a “One in Eight” program, highlighting the statistic that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Audacy Milwaukee will participate in Susan G. Komen’s “More Than Pink Walk” in September and promote the event through the cluster’s four stations, WSSP-AM, WMYX, WXSS, and WXSS-HD2.

“We’re proud to leverage our voice to inspire local community members to support the cause to end breast cancer in ways that unite Milwaukee and deliver much-needed funding,” said Audacy Madison and Milwaukee regional president Andrea Hansen. “Susan G. Komen is the leader in breast cancer research and the fight to find a cure and we’re thrilled to team up with them to champion their mission.”

“It is exciting to join forces with Audacy to raise both awareness and support,” said Komen Wisconsin Executive Director Nikki Panico. “Komen’s unique 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer empowers the entire community to support local breast cancer patients to ensure access to essential treatments, provide life-saving screenings and diagnostic tests for our most vulnerable neighbors, advocate for fair and essential public policies, and fuel vital break-through research into new treatments and the cures. Together we can create a world without breast cancer.”