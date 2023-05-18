Dave Kerner Stepping Away From Chicago Radio

Audacy Chicago personality Dave Kerner is retiring after his Friday shift following 43 years in radio. Kerner, known for his sports reports, joined then-CBS Radio’s WMAQ-AM in 1997 after sending tapes to Program Director Ron Gleason. Kerner quickly became a popular and recognizable voice on the station.

Dave Kerner moved to sister station WBBM in 2004 and continued to excel in his sports reporting role. However, sports coverage at WBBM has decreased in recent times, partly due to the pandemic, and Kerner has decided its time. Audacy has yet to reveal any potential replacement.