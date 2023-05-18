New York Times Makes Serious Leap Into Audio

After extended beta testing, The New York Times launched its new audio journalism app to the public on Wednesday. New York Times Audio offers exclusive shows, dispatches, and audio articles curated by Times journalists and editors. The app is only available for news subscribers on iOS.

New York Times Audio provides a fresh perspective on various subjects, from world events to cooking tips. Alongside exclusives, users get early access to episodes of “This American Life,” narrated articles from The New York Times and other publishers, and the full library of NYT podcasts including The Daily, The Ezra Klein Show, and a daily playlist of news and ideas.