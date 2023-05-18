Will Dan Bongino Stay At Cumulus After All?

Cumulus Media and Westwood One syndicated talk host Dan Bongino may be resigning his contract next year after claims to the contrary. Bongino took issue with Cumulus’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement and said he had no intention of working for a company that would do that when his contract concluded.

During Bongino’s May 10 show, he learned that Cumulus lifted that vaccine mandate via an internal memo. Bongino took around 15 minutes of the show to wax poetic on his broadcasting career. While talking about the emotional connection he has with listeners, and highlighting the power of talk radio, he pondered the future. With the vaccine mandate over, Bongino acknowledged the challenges of making difficult decisions and his need for further consideration.

“I just really hate to leave it. But there’s a lot to think about. There are no simple answers. I say that all the time…We live in a world of really marginal, difficult decisions. One just toasted onto my back that I’m now gonna have to make,” said Bongino. “I’m gonna need to think some things though before we go forward… But I just want you to know that my time here with you has been absolute magic.