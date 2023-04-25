Transgender Athlete Expands Advocacy With Podcast

Trans-rights advocate and educator Schuyler Bailar has joined Division Audio with Dear Schuyler. The podcast discusses how gender, mental health, and civil rights impact the daily lives of the LGBTQ+ community, with guests like Dylan Mulvaney, Lia Thomas, Brendon Ayanbadejo, and Megan Rapinoe. Listeners are encouraged to submit questions about LGBTQ+ news, self-discovery, and belonging. Bailar was the first transgender athlete to compete on an NCAA Division 1 team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Schuyler into our podcast family at this critical cultural inflection point, where discussions about gender are galvanizing everything from sports to entertainment to politics,” says Scott Waxman, CEO of Diversion Audio. “We’ve worked hard with him to ensure that this podcast speaks to both the LGBTQ+ community as well as those who seek a better understanding of these topics and want to become better advocates.”