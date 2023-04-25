Carey Mulligan and QCODE All For ‘Foxes’

QCODE and Criminal Content are launching a new historical-fiction podcast series, The Foxes of Hydesville, starring and executive produced by Carey Mulligan and created by Shawn Christensen. The 9-episode series is inspired by the true story of the Fox sisters, who had a talent for speaking to the dead and inadvertently spawned modern Spiritualism.

The series follows the sisters’ rise to fame in the 19th century and includes ghosts, betrayal, and religion. The series will premiere later this spring, with new episodes available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms. QCODE+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts will have early access to new episodes.