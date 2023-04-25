FCC Begins 2023 EEO Audits – Is Your Station Ready?

FCC audit season is officially underway. The Enforcement Bureau has issued the first Equal Employment Opportunity audit letters for 2023. Each year, about five percent of all radio stations are randomly chosen for EEO audits. Selected stations have until June 8 to upload their responses to the FCC’s online public inspection files. A sample audit letter can be viewed on the FCC site.

The Enforcement Bureau will no longer send letters to licensees upon completion of the audit review, but will instead contact the licensee directly if any questions arise.

If a radio station is unable to pass an EEO audit or fails to submit the proper files, the Enforcement Bureau may take enforcement action against the station, which can include fines, license revocation or non-renewal, or other measures. Specific consequences will depend on the severity of the violation and the station’s history of compliance. The FCC may also require the station to take corrective action, such as implementing new EEO policies or practices, and may monitor the station’s compliance with these requirements in the future.