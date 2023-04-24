Audio Giant Wants To ‘BeReal’ With New Social Step

Spotify is adding a new level of audio to the up-and-coming social media app, BeReal. The companies have partnered to allow users to share what they’re listening to on their BeReal posts by connecting accounts. The integration is now available for Android and iOS users in select markets.

BeReal is a French platform that randomly chooses a two minute window of time for a user to take a photo sharing themselves and their surroundings. The app is designed to defeat the “staged” aspect of social media posts that is deemed harmful, especially for younger audiences.