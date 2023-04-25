Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Insulting Teachers

Pop star Meghan Trainor apologized for disparaging teachers during a recent episode of her podcast, Workin’ On It. The comment came during a discussion on sending children to school in America amid mass shootings and active shooter drills. Trainor had said she and her husband were homeschooling their children due to concerns about the current environment in public schools.

The singer made an apology over social media on Sunday after backlash from fans and listeners. The TikTok apology said, “Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.” Trainor added, “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I love teachers and I am here for you. Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”