Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartRadio held the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival on April 22 in Atlanta, GA. The festival showcased Black voices in the podcast industry and included live podcast recordings from popular shows, such as The 85 South Show, WHOREible Decisions, and Big Facts, among others. Panel discussions were also held to mentor aspiring podcasters in the Black community. The festival was attended by celebrities, content creators, business leaders, and students.

