Kasper Becomes Queen Bee Of Wisconsin’s QueenB

Morgan Murphy Media’s QueenB Radio has appointed Jen Kasper as the Market Manager for their radio group in Platteville, WI. With over 29 years of experience in radio, Kasper has been with QueenB Radio for 16 years as Director of Sales. The group’s four stations, ESPN Radio 1590 (WPVL-AM), 97.7 Country (WGLR), Xtreme 107.1 (WPVL), and Super Hits 106.1 (KIYX), cover southwest Wisconsin, Galena, Illinois; and Dubuque, Iowa.

Kasper expressed excitement about the new role, saying, “I am so proud to lead the outstanding team of radio and digital professionals of QueenB Radio/Morgan Murphy Media.”

Morgan Murphy Media VP of Radio Tery Garras said, “I am confident that Jen will excel in this new role, and am grateful to have someone on the team who was ready to step into the position of Market Manager. With Jen’s leadership, the radio group is poised for continued growth and success in the Platteville market and beyond.”