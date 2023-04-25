More Radio Leaders Recap Takeaways From NAB ’23

With NAB Show 2023 fully wrapped up and all attendees, speakers, and exhibitors back home to business as usual, Radio Ink reached out to some of this year’s participants from around the industry to summarize their experiences. We’ll share those thoughts with you in this week’s daily headlines.

Mary DelGrande, CEO, vCreative

I think that NAB 2023 was a huge success on so many levels. For vCreative, my team and I had the opportunity to seek out potential integration opportunities, see new technologies and brainstorm on how those technologies can be utilized to continue to allow vCreative to innovate and grow.

Tim Bronsil and I hosted a roundtable on Tuesday with the topic being post-COVID promotions and what they look like today. The turnout and participation were great and we felt everyone left with fresh revenue-generating ideas that will benefit their brand as well as their audience.

For the BFOA golf outing, our goal was to get more women out there to play. With the help of MIW and AWM, we had 8 women play this year. For my team, there were lots of laughs and many good shots (and bad). I can’t wait to see that number continue to grow and will be sure to work on my game for next year!

Cocktails and Conversation, Lipstick and Lobster, and the AWM and BFOA breakfasts – all were fantastic opportunities to celebrate the people in our industry, catch up with friends and make new ones.

Lastly, as many have said, it was all about AI and the buzz around it. It’s a technology that is here to stay so figuring out how to best utilize it is critical to ensure your company isn’t left behind. Overall, I always walk away from NAB feeling energized and excited for what’s to come!

Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media

I liked how NAB clustered all the radio sessions together; that allowed radio folks to hang out and see each other. I found RAB’s radio sessions to be well attended with engaged audiences.

My top two takeaways?

First: Zimmer Radio’s “Steve’s Pest Control” case study during the “How To Position Radio in 2023” session. Over 23 years, this advertiser grew from one van to 93 using radio via a 7% of revenue annual investment. Spectacular case study. The most perfect example of “be known before you’re needed!”

Second: Xperi’s DTS AutoStage. They earned a well-deserved “Best of Bhow” for their new connected car audience measurement dashboard. Stations can see near real-time listening data via connected cars – for free! Stations were blown away.