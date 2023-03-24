Urban One Cincy Talent Marks 50 Years

Lincoln Ware
It’s not the most traditional radio story – he got his first on-air gig aboard the USS Midway while he was in the Marines – but 50 years later, Lincoln Ware is still living on the air in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Ware, who works at Urban One’s WDBZ-AM, celebrates a half-century of broadcasting the same year he turns 73. After being discharged from the military, Ware ended up getting a job at WCIN-AM, then continued on WIZF, WPFB-AM, and WLW-AM. He told the Enquirer, “I didn’t think I would get the job, and low and behold, I got it. I probably would have ended up working at the post office if I hadn’t.”

Cincinnati plans to honor Ware’s career and community service later this year by dedicating a special place of recognition on the city’s Black Walk of Fame, usually reserved for musicians. He says he has no plans to retire yet, as long as he’s feeling okay.

