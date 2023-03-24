Formula 1 Races To Extend Audio Partnership

Audioboom makes a podium finish with their new contract with Formula 1. Audioboom’s production arm, Audioboom Studios will continue co-produce Formula 1’s podcast slate, while the Audioboom technology platform will power the global distribution of the shows. Audioboom will also provide monetization services for the partnership through its premium advertising products and showcase its global ad-tech marketplace.

“We are thrilled to once more extend our partnership with the team at Formula 1,” says Audioboom CEO Stuart Last. “This partnership encompasses every aspect of the Audioboom platform — our distribution technology, our production services through Audioboom Studios, and our cutting-edge advertising products.”