Milwaukee Nonprofit Leader To Helm WUWM

David Lee has been appointed the new director and general manager of Milwaukee’s NPR WUWM 89.7 FM as John Hess steps aside. Lee joins WUWM from The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation. The station is operated by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Lee assumes the role on Monday.

Lee is well-known in Milwaukee for his work in the nonprofit sector. Prior to his role at Ascension, Lee was CEO at Imagine MKE and the Executive Director of Feeding Wisconsin.

“We are excited to have David take the lead as General Manager of WUWM,” said Nigel

Rothfels, acting dean of the College of Letters & Science. “David is keenly aware of the roles that both UWM and WUWM play in Milwaukee, and I believe he will be a visionary next leader of Milwaukee’s NPR affiliate.”