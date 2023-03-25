Friendship Renewed For DC’s WTOP and WJLA-TV

Washington D.C.’s WTOP News is rekindling an old friendship. Starting Monday, April 3, WTOP partners with ABC 7 WJLA-TV’s meteorologists for 24/7 weather reports every 10 minutes. In the past, WJLA-TV provided weather coverage on the station for more than a decade.

“WTOP listeners rely on our traffic and weather reports on the 8s. We are excited to begin this partnership with our colleagues at WJLA and bring unprecedented live weather coverage to the D.C. region, especially on those days when it matters most,” said Julia Ziegler, WTOP’s Director of News and Programming.

“WTOP is Washington’s powerhouse news radio station, and we couldn’t be more excited for this multi-platform initiative to provide excellence in comprehensive weather coverage for listeners in the capital region. This is an amazing opportunity to elevate both of our news operations,” said WJLA-TV General Manager, Todd Bernstein.