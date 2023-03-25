Inside Dahmer’s ‘Mind of a Monster’

After exploring killers like Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Ed Kemper, Investigation Discovery’s Mind of a Monster podcast looks at Jeffrey Dahmer in season four. The six episode season debuts April 4th with host Dr. Michelle Ward.

Based on the ID television specials, the new season of Mind of a Monster will chart Dahmer’s trajectory from suburbia to serial killer featuring his own audio. Interviews include Jeffrey’s father, a classmate, a journalist who covered the case, and a doctor who spent hours interviewing and assessing Dahmer for the courts.