New Lane For Hubbard West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County-native and Gracie Award Winner Meghan Lane is returning home for afternoons at Hubbard Broadcasting’s 97.9 WRMF. The ten-year radio vet joins to co-host with Jeff Miles, starting April 3rd. Lane previous worked mornings at Cox Media Group Jacksonville’s WAPE before departing in January.

“I’m incredibly excited to return to my hometown and join the world-class team at Hubbard Broadcasting! WRMF is a legendary brand and I cannot wait to be a part of a company that maintains a sincere commitment to culture, talent, and community,” said Lane. ” I am very grateful for this opportunity and thankful for the support that I have already received from the entire team. Thank you to Elizabeth, Bruce, and Randi for this amazing opportunity!”

Hubbard SVP and West Palm Beach Market Manager Elizabeth Hamma adds, “WRMF and our other Hubbard brands already have the biggest names and best air talent in the market. Bringing Meghan, a seasoned veteran with proven results home to Palm Beach County is a great opportunity to provide the market with fresh, relevant and topical content for their drive home.”