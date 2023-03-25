Two Shows Expand ‘The Truth’ In Milwaukee

Good Karma Brands Milwaukee is shaking up the lineup 101.7 The Truth (WGKB) starting April 3. The black-talk station is Milwaukee is adding a morning show called Truth Be Told with hosts Denise Thomas and Telly Hughes and a new midday show, Nothin’ But the Truth, featuring Milwaukee Bucks in-game host Melanie Ricks.

Both shows join The Truth with Sherwin Hughes, The Tory Lowe Show, and The Truth in the Afternoon with Ken Harris on weekdays.

“We’re excited to bring a new lineup of voices to our listeners,” said General Manager Cherie Harris. “Our new hosts are passionate and knowledgeable about the issues that matter most to the black community. We aim to provide a platform for authentic and unfiltered discussion, and we’re confident that our new lineup will deliver for our partners and fans.”