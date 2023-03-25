Update Released As ‘Conviction’ Overturned

Three years after Conviction‘s second season premiered, subject Melvin Quinney was exonerated after decades in prison on February 15. On Friday, the Spotify/Gimlet podcast released an update episode following the vacation of Quinney’s conviction of indecency with a child.

When Melvin’s son, John, was ten years old, he took the stand against his own father. He had come to believe that his dad was the murderous leader of a satanic cult in the 1980s “Satanic Panic” that left scores of people in prison on little to no evidence.

Spotify had exclusive access to the exoneration hearing, and the episode features Melvin and his family, as well as the next steps Melvin and his lawyer will now take towards fully clearing his name.