Libsyn Expands ‘Automatic Ads’ For Creatives

Liberated Syndication Inc., Libsyn, announced a partnership to supply Austin, TX-based Backyard Ventures with programmatic “automatic ads” for podcasts. The deal is through Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast podcasting division.

Backyard Ventures helps connect creatives with brand partnerships. Libsyn’s Automatic Ads allow creators to monetize their podcasts by dynamically inserting ads pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll.

Matt Cisneros, Founder of Backyard Ventures, said, “Since day one, Backyard Ventures has been fully focused on creating the most opportunities and revenue for our clients and this partnership with Libsyn further solidifies our efforts. Our roster of clients is the lifeline of this business and offering a programmatic partnership will only aid our efforts in offering premium service.”

“Backyard Ventures is a fast-growing independent entity with a strong leadership team that has a great eye for high-quality shows. Our new pilot partnership is focused on developing effective monetization efforts for a select group of their podcast clients,” said Libsyn AdvertiseCast CRO Dave Hanley. “We’re looking forward to pushing the boundaries of what programmatic podcast advertising is capable of for both Backyard Ventures’ burgeoning roster of creators and the brands that are leveraging podcasts as part of their marketing mix.”