Zach Sang Premieres Two International Shows

Premiere Networks has formed a partnership with Zach Sang to expand distribution of The Zach Sang Show to international radio stations. The four-hour weekday program features Sang and co-host Jacob Cummings, becoming available for stations outside the US on May 1.

Sang is also launching a second, international weekend show with Premiere: The Best of K-Pop with Zach Sang. That program debuts on May 6.

“To build a daily, multi-platform show exclusively for radio stations all over the world is a dream come true, and to do it with one my closest friends and the brightest broadcaster I’ll ever know, Jacob Cummings, is an honor,” shared Sang. “Plus, working with Tanya Juhasz and the whole crew at Premiere Networks and iHeartMedia is a luxury I never thought I’d have.”

“Zach has built a loyal following of music artists, celebrities and fans alike,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “His authentic and engaging brand connects with millions of listeners and followers across every platform, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand his reach around the world.”