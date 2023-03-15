Audacy ‘Weathering The Storm’ Amid Q4 Release

“Weathering the storm” was the phrase that continued popping up during Audacy’s 2022 Q4 earnings call on Wednesday. Total net revenue for the quarter was $342 million, a 1% decrease year-over-year. Without political, revenue was down 4%.

Core spot revenues fell 8%, as CEO David Field pointed to macroeconomic factors like the war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve. National ad spend was a cause of concern; spot radio revenues dipped 4% with local outperforming national. Q4 automotive ad revenue jumped 8%, but hospital spot advertising fell 10%, along with further losses in banks and sports betting.

Digital revenue finished up 2% – 5% without podcasting, which fell 8%.

Net revenue for 2022 was up 3% from 2021 to $1.25 billion, while total operating expenses were $1.33 billion.

Audacy reports pacing down for Q1 2023, and expects revenues to decline by mid-single digits as Field says the company has, “Much work in front of us.”