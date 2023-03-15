A Different ‘Boss Radio’ Flips In Philly

Philadelphia is getting its own version of “Boss Radio” in honor of a special guest on Thursday. Beasley Media Group’s 102.9 MGK (WMGK-FM) is flipping to 102.9 Boss Radio for one day only in honor of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s return to the Wells Fargo Center.

From 6a to midnight, the Classic Rock station is going all-Springsteen, as the culmination of “Bruce Week.” WMGK Afternoon Drive host Andre Gardner will host pre-concert coverage at 2p, featuring an exclusive conversation with E Street guitarist Little Steven Van Zandt. At 7p, 102.9 Boss Radio will have a full concert replay of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s longest-ever US performance, recorded live at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on September 7th, 2016. The 4+ hour concert will be carried in its entirety without commercial interruption.

“We know fans are going to flip as well, when they realize WMGK is going all Springsteen all day,” said PD Bill Weston.