WBT Signs Long-Term Deal With Winterble

Radio One’s News Talk 1110AM & 99.3FM WBT in Charlotte has renewed afternoon drive host Brett Winterble in a new multi-year contract. Winterble has been with WBT since February of 2020.

“Brett is a consummate professional, a true talent, and a bright and friendly presence both on the air and in the halls of these great radio stations,” said Marsha Landess, Regional Vice President and General Manager for Radio One Charlotte. “We are thrilled that Brett Winterble will be part of the future of WBT for many years to come.”

“From the moment I walked into the legendary WBT Radio it felt like home,” said Winterble. “I am so thankful for the welcome and support I received from our clients, listeners, and incredible staff over these past 3 years. I am truly honored to continue this relationship with the best creators in the business. I am particularly grateful for the support of Urban One/Radio One, and Marsha Landess, Alfred Liggins, David Kantor, Mike Schaefer, and Kraig Kitchin in helping me to realize this professional dream. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us.”

The Brett Winterble Show can be heard weekday afternoons from 3-6pm on News Talk 1110-AM and 99.3-FM.