 YEA Networks Signs With ARC

ARC Software announced Friday that YEA Networks has entered into an agreement establishing ARC as its primary affiliate research and maintenance platform.

ARC is a cloud-based SaaS that allows producers, radio networks and affiliate sales groups to research, analyze, digitally sign and communicate with each other. It also includes access to over 50,000 contacts and fully integrated station FCC and Nielsen performance data.

YEA Networks President, Shawn Nunn said, “ARC was a missing piece in our arsenal. It’ll save a ton of time and allow us to focus on growing our brands even faster.”

ARC Software’s, Jason Bailey added, “From The Greg Beharrell Show to Tino Cochino Radio, the brands that YEA now trusts in ARC is both humbling and exciting.”