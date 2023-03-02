A Promotion in Battle Creek

JD Justice is the new Brand Manager for Country WNWN/WIN 98.5 in Battle Creek Michigan. He moves up from Assistant Brand Manager and Production Director.

According to Midwest Communications, Justice will take over for Miggy Santos who recently resigned as Brand Manager and Morning Talent. Justice will continue to host PM Drive. A search is on for a new morning host.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to program again on the heritage brand known as WIN 98.5. I’d like to thank many at Midwest Communications for having the faith in me to lead this great station,” said Justice.