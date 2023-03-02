MIW Honors Meg Dowdy

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Group has announced that Meg Dowdy is the recipient of the 2023 Elevating Women in Audio Mentorship program. Celebrating its 5th year, the program is designed specifically for women in programming.

The ‘Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & Luminate Mentorship’ program is a year-long experience that provides greater opportunities for women interested in management positions in radio, and involves conversations with a network of high level radio executives and experts to help advance a career within the radio industry. In addition, the program affords the mentee the chance to attend Radio Show 2023 this April in Las Vegas.

Meg Dowdy is a Regional Content Director who works with nine Townsquare Media markets in the Southeastern United States. She’s been a morning show co-host, award-winning news reporter, Brand Manager, Promotions Director, and midday host and was named the Director of Content in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 2018, the first woman elevated to this position within Townsquare Media. After serving as the DOC in Tuscaloosa, Meg was promoted to the Corporate Content Team in 2021 and became the company’s Director of National Contesting in 2022.

Dowdy has been working in radio since her first part-time gig in Glasgow, Kentucky.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented on the announcement, “This year we had more applicants and more high quality applicants than ever before. Meg’s dedication to her future, to the business and to paying her success forward was very impressive. We can’t wait to start working with her.”

“To say that I am excited about this opportunity would be an understatement,” said Meg Dowdy. “MIW and Luminate are providing me with the chance to connect with the best and brightest minds in our industry, and I am so eager to apply my new knowledge while advocating for more women in Programming leadership roles.”

“Empowered women empower other women,” Dowdy added. “I am profoundly thankful to MIW and Luminate for choosing to empower me.”

“This mentorship program continues to shine light on remarkable talent, and we at Luminate are so glad to be a part of the professional journey of someone as talented and deserving as Meg,” said Haley Jones, Head of Independents for Luminate. “As a partner, MIW has earned our trust over the years with their important work in elevating female professionals in the radio industry, and we have confidence that Meg will be another success story to build on the already impressive legacy and impact that ‘Elevating Women in Audio’ has had.”

Past mentees include: Leslie Scott, Vice President of Digital Audio Content, Audacy Inc.; Grisel Barajas, a rising programming star who passed unexpectedly in 2020; ICE, Amanda Habrowski, Assistant Program Director/Middays Host, iHeart Las Vegas, and most recently Traci LaTrelle, WHUR-FM Music Director and Assistant Programming Director.