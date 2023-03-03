ESPN West Palm Celebrates Major Milestone

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN West Palm is celebrating two decades of covering Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast sports with a special ’20 for 20′.

Started on 760-AM, ESPN West Palm’s stations now include ESPN 106.3, Deportes Radio 760 AM, and television broadcasts on WPTV/WFLX. The brand also owns the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl and started The High School “Top 63” Awards.

The celebration started at midnight with a 20-hour broadcast featuring Good Karma personalities who impacted ESPN West Palm over the last 20 years. Good Karma Brands President Steve Politziner says, “So many teammates throughout GKB started at ESPN West Palm and have carried their experiences, education and grit to other markets across GKB. We are excited to celebrate with our partners, fans and teammates on a great 20 years and look forward to the future.”

A West Palm Beach mayoral proclamation dubs today as ESPN West Palm Day, in honor of the station’s impact. Good Karma Brands is also donating $20,000 to local charities as part of the anniversary.

Market Manager and Good Karma Brands VP Stephanie Prince, discussed the brand’s growth, saying, “Up until 2003, West Palm Beach was the largest market in the country without a sports radio station of its own. We are proud of the team, and the relationship we’ve established with our fans via the audio, event, coverage and digital platforms we have built.”