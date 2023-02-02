iHeart Appoints Two Sales Execs in New York

iHeartMedia has appointed two new sales executives at its New York stations WWPR (105.1 FM, Power 105.1) and WWRL (1600 AM, Black Information Network).

Victor Giacomelli has been named Vice President of Sales at the stations, while Travia Charmont has been appointed Sales Manager.

“Victor and Travia are the perfect combination to lead our sales efforts for Power 105.1 and the WWRL 1600 AM Black Information Network,” said Steve DeLusant, Senior Vice President of Sales of iHeartMedia. “Both Victor and Travia have strong experience and knowledge working in the multicultural space. I am excited to have them join our team and watch them take our brands to the next level. Their additions will position our team for long-term success at iHeartMedia New York.”

Giacomelli comes to WWPR and WWRL from a sales director position at Audacy’s Denver stations. He previously worked for MediaCo Holding (formerly Emmis New York).

Charmont comes to New York from Audacy’s Atlanta stations, where she worked as a senior account executive. Like Giacomelli, she also previously worked for MediaCo Holding.

“I am thrilled to be joining iHeart and heading back to New York,” said Giacomelli. “To lead sales at Power 105.1 and BIN in the country’s largest market with the industry leader is truly a privilege.”

“I am beyond overjoyed to return to the New York City market with the opportunity to join the iHeartMedia New York leadership team!” said Charmont. “It is a blessing and an honor to be a part of these iconic brands and to serve our communities and partners in the number one market with the number one audio company!”