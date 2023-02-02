New Podcast Takes A Close Look at a Megachurch

Storyglass has teamed up with iHeartPodcasts to launch a new eight-part podcast series “False Profits: Hillsong,” which takes a look into a global megachurch.

THE STORY:

Host Noemi Uribe was looking for a church where everyone was welcome and she thought she’d found it in Hillsong, but it was the most expensive mistake she ever made. Alongside journalist Elle Hardy, Uribe will reveal stories Hillsong never wanted the public to hear about money, sex and power. This series will trace the rise and fall of Hillsong’s founder, hear from sources inside the church, and ask if Hillsong is part of a wider problem within evangelical churches. Noemi’s own story turned into one of rejection, despair and a fight for justice. Hillsong used to be home, now, for Noemi, “it’s a dumpster fire.”

“We are part of a group who are committed to great storytelling and giving under-represented voices a chance to be heard,” said Steve Carsey, Managing Director, Storyglass. “We are delighted to be working with iHeartPodcasts on this powerful, immersive and important series. Like us, they realised it was a story that had to be told. There have been many attempts to truly understand the inner workings of the Hillsong church, but this first-person account really brings listeners much closer than ever before. The journey Noemi and Elle go on is incredibly emotive and shocking. We’re so grateful that they chose to share their story with us.”