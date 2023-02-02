CMG Promotes Williams Down in Florida

Cox Media Group in Orlando has promoted Ashley Williams to Director of Sales. Williams has been with CMG for 15 years. CMG owns 6 stations in the Orlando market.

Williams started her career with CMG in 2007 as a Television Sales Assistant and moved to digital where she held the title of Digital Sales Specialist. In 2015, she joined the Corporate Digital Team in a pilot role as the first Local Solutions Specialist and was later promoted to Sales Marketing Manager. She returned to the local market joining the Orlando Radio Sales team in 2019 as a Local Sales Manager and was promoted to Integrated Sales Manager in 2020.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Orlando Radio sales team,” said Williams. “We have an incredibly talented group, and I look forward to taking our team to the next level.”

JC Campese, VP and Market Manager of CMG Orlando Radio, stated, “I am extremely excited for our sales team and our wonderful clients to have Ashley Williams as CMG Orlando’s new Director of Sales. Her diverse background with CMG and the trust she has built, both internally and externally, makes her the perfect choice to lead CMG Orlando sales into the future.”